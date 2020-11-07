Eta Moves Toward Caymans, Bahamas, Cuba

Residents walk past inundated vehicles in the flooded streets of Planeta, Honduras, Nov. 6, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta.
VOA News
U.S. weather forecasters said early Saturday that Eta, now a tropical depression, will “gradually strengthen” as it moves toward the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Florida.
The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Cayman Islands, Northwestern Bahamas and the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas.