‘Essential workers’ likely to get earlier access to Covid-19 vaccine

Cleaning and maintenance employees may be considered "essential employees" eligible for advanced access to Covid-19 vaccine. John Moore/Getty Images
Helen Branswell
STAT News
Essential workers are likely to move ahead of adults 65 and older and people with high-risk medical conditions when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off on Covid-19 vaccine priority lists, coming after health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities, a meeting of an expert advisory panel made clear Monday.
The intention is to bring many people of color closer to the front of the vaccine priority line — should they want to be vaccinated — in recognition of the fact that the pandemic has disproportionately hit Black and Latino communities.
There was no formal vote by the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of outside experts that makes recommendations to the CDC on use of vaccines. Read more >>