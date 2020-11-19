Emergency powers to extend to Dec. 28

PM says light on horizon, but crisis persists.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis during his contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday. TORRELL GLINTON
Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis gave notice in the House of Assembly last night that he intends to seek Parliament’s approval to extend the state of emergency to December 28.
Without an extension, the state of emergency would expire on November 30.
The Bahamas has been under a state of emergency since the governor general issued a proclamation on March 18, not long after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country.
The initial proclamation expired on June 29 after the government failed to bring a resolution in time to have it extended.
The governor general immediately issued a new proclamation.
Given that The Bahamas constitution provides for extensions up to six months, the extension to the end of December would be the last one the government could secure under the current proclamation.
Health authorities reported on Friday that The Bahamas’ average weekly COVID-19 cases decreased from 98.9 in early-October to 30.7 in early-November.
In the House of Assembly yesterday morning, Minnis said the measures in the emergency orders released during the course of the pandemic, are similar to measures throughout the world, and helped to significantly bring down the number of cases and save lives.
