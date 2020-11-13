Friday, November 13, 2020

Elon Musk may have COVID-19, and of course, he has a theory

 
 Elon Musk says he's getting a PCR test, with results likely coming in 24 hours.  Image: odd andersen / getty images

Stan Schroeder
Mashable

Elon Musk may have contracted COVID-19. 

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared the news on Twitter, saying he's got "symptoms of a typical cold." He also said he was tested four times in the same day, with two tests coming back negative, and two positive. 

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," he tweeted.  Read more >>
