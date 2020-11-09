Eleuthera Pays The Price For Ignoring Rules

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
WHILE New Providence and Abaco have reduced the number of new cases, the island of Eleuthera has not had the same success, sparking more strict measures for the mainland, where 117 cases have been recorded.
In Eleuthera where residents have not followed COVID-19 preventative measures, a daily curfew and weekend lockdowns will be enforced. During the week, from Monday to Friday, a daily curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 5am on the island. Commercial activity will only continue during non-curfew hours.
“A Ministry of Health medical team travelled to Eleuthera last week to assess the COVID-19 situation on the island. As of Saturday, November 7, a total of 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on the island,” Dr Minnis said.
All districts in Eleuthera have recorded cases of COVID-19, with South Eleuthera having the greatest proportion of cases with 37.8 percent; followed by North Eleuthera with 29.7 percent.
Central Eleuthera has 24.4 percent of cases. Read more >>