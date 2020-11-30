DRA and Stars Bahamas partner with tablets distribution to students

TABLET DISTRIBUTION – Students throughout the length and breadth of Grand Bahama have received electronic devices (tablets) by way of a joint partnership between the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) and the Stars Bahamas organization. Representatives from both organizations along with Ministry of Education officials are pictured with students at West End Primary. (PHOTO: JAIME SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Hundreds of students throughout the length and breadth of Grand Bahama have received electronic devices (tablets) by way of a joint partnership between the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) and the Stars Bahamas organization.
On Wednesday (November 25) teams from both entities travelled to the primary schools throughout the island to distribute the tablets.
Noting that representatives did the same last week at high schools, District Superintendent, West Grand Bahama Bimini and the Cays District, Ivan Butler, said that the primary schools’ initiative was an ongoing program between the Stars Organization and the DRA.
“Today, this is a continuation of a project between the Stars Organization and the DRA. They have given tablets to our senior students already, and now they are doing tablet donations to our primary students,” he said during the presentation at West End Primary School.
He added that the presentations would follow at Holmes Rock, Martin Town, Bartlett Hill and Lewis Yard Primary Schools.