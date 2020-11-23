Dr. Timothy McCartney, noted psychologist, dies at 87

Emma Van Wynen
Dr. Timothy Osborne McCartney, revered Bahamian clinical psychologist and professor emeritus, died early Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after a battle with COVID-19, his family said.
He was 87.
Myrtle McCartney, his sister-in-law, said his battle with the coronavirus “was very rough”.
Particularly in his final days, McCartney experienced severe trouble breathing.
McCartney was born in Nassau and had a long list of noteworthy accomplishments throughout his life.
His longtime friend and colleague, prominent psychiatrist Dr. Michael Neville, said he was devastated by the news of McCartney’s death and described him as “a truly amazing Bahamian”.
“We had an amazing relationship,” Neville recalled.
He said he had hoped his friend would survive COVID. Read more >>