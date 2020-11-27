PM defends state of emergency

‘Our country is in a better position than many places’.
Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday laid out his case for seeking to extend the state of emergency in The Bahamas.
As he opened debate in the House of Assembly yesterday to extend the state of emergency to January 31, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told the public that he has no plans to increase restrictive measures at this time.
“We are not here today to extend a curfew,” he said during debate on a resolution to extend the proclamation of emergency and the accompanying emergency order to January 31.
“We are not here to enforce a lockdown.
“We are not here to announce additional restrictions on any island.
“We are simply here to extend the period under which an emergency power exist.
"It is then up to the government – guided by the advice of the public health team – to determine if restrictions are needed for a period of time in order to prevent sickness and death."