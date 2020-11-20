Dr. Fauci says vaccinating people who disregard Covid as ‘fake news’ could be ‘a real problem’

Noah Higgins-Dunn
CNBC News
White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that convincing people who consider the coronavirus to be “fake news” to get vaccinated against the disease could become an issue as the nation seeks to achieve so-called herd immunity to suppress the pandemic.
“They actually don’t think that this is a problem,” Fauci said during a conversation with The Hastings Center. “Despite a quarter million deaths, despite more than 11 million infections, despite 150,000 new infections a day, they don’t believe it’s real. That is a real problem.”
Fauci's comments with The Hastings Center are similar to those published in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday where the nation's leading infectious disease expert said he was "stunned" that people in certain parts of the country with devastating Covid-19 outbreaks still consider the pandemic to be fake.