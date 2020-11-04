Dr. Fauci just said something no one wanted to hear about the coronavirus

A man riding public transportation while wearing a black face mask to protect against the novel coronavirus. Image source: stnazkul/Adobe
Yoni Heisler, BGR
The grim reality is that the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is getting worse with each passing week. As it stands now, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has increased by 44% over the past two weeks while the number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by 13%.
Compounding matters is that coronavirus outbreaks aren’t isolated to specific parts of the country as was the case back in July. On the contrary, 44 states are currently experiencing a surge in new cases. And while some have argued that the increase in new cases is a function of increased testing, the reality is that the increase in infections is being accompanied by a corresponding increase in hospitalizations and deaths. Take Wisconsin, for example. Over the last two weeks, the state has seen a 46% increase in new COVID-19 cases, a 39% increase in hospitalizations, and a distressing 115% increase in deaths. Read more >>