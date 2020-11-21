Don't use Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, WHO says

Kate Kelland
Yahoo News
LONDON (Reuters) - Gilead's remdesivir should not be used for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday.
"The ... panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients," the guideline said.
"Especially given the costs and resource implications associated with remdesivir ... the panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data," it added.
The advice is another setback for the drug, which grabbed worldwide attention as a potentially effective treatment for COVID-19 in the summer after early trials showed some promise. Read more >>