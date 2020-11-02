‘Don’t blame PLP for GB’s increase in Covid cases’

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said a social media post that accused PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and party supporters of attending a “super spreader” event in Grand Bahama is nothing more than political “propaganda”.
The post suggests the event held in Freeport may have contributed to the increase in COVID-19 cases on the island. Photos of Mr Davis and a number of supporters in Grand Bahama were posted on social media. It was reported Mr Davis and supporters attended a recent funeral and motorcade.
According to information obtained by The Tribune, Mr Davis flew to Freeport on October 10 to attend a funeral for the late Rio Williams, a staunch PLP supporter in Grand Bahama.
In the photos, Mr Davis and supporters were wearing masks, however it does not appear that social distancing was being observed.
In August, Mr Davis tested positive for COVID-19, and was hospitalised. He then left the country to receive care in the United States, where his daughter, Philippa, works as a senior critical care physician.
In response to the post, Mr Mitchell said it is false and the recent uptick in cases in Grand Bahama has nothing to do with Mr Davis. Read more >>