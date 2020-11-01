Disney’s Private Island is the Answer to the Cruise Line’s Return

Rebekah Barton
Inside The Magic
Yesterday, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) announced that their “No-Sail Order” — which went into effect on March 14 and has been extended multiple times — was finally being lifted. This means that domestic cruise lines, including Disney Cruise Line, may very well be able to get back to sailing sooner rather than later.
It is important to note that cruises will not be able to resume immediately. There are, as expected, a variety of health and safety protocols that must be in-place to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus onboard. In an excerpt shared by Disney Cruise Line Blog, these details about the initial sailing phase are included in the CDC’s conditional sailing framework: Read more >>