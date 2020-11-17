Digital assets laws to attract new work stream of business says AG

Attorney General Carl Bethel
Natario McKenzie
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Laws governing the digital assets space will allow The Bahamas to attract an entirely new work stream of business which will be at the very forefront of global financial developments, Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday.
Bethel, who was contributing to debate in the Senate on the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Bill, 2020, and the Financial and Corporate Service Providers Bill – both of which were passed, noted that the bill is the first of what will be a total of three designed to bring regulation of the digital and virtual asset sector, and also to provide a means to regulate all future innovative technologies.
“We feel that by the passage of these laws, The Bahamas will be able to attract a whole new workstream of business, which will be at the very forefront of global financial developments, and which will create highly skilled and other jobs for Bahamians,” said Bethel. Read more >>