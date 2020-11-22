'Difficult Thing to Get Over': Fauci Says He's Stunned That Some People Call COVID Outbreak 'Fake News'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on November 19 in Washington, D.C. Fauci lamented the fact that some Americans still regard the COVID-19 pandemic as "fake news" during a recent interview. Tasos Katopodis/Getty
Emily Czachor
Newsweek
Even as health officials across the country work to abate the growing resurgence of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths recorded over the past month, there are still Americans who show unwillingness to comply with mitigation orders.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. disease expert, remarked on the public opposition health mandates that persists in November, more than eight months after the onset of the national COVID-19 outbreak, during a recent interview with Kaiser Health News.
"I was stunned by the fact that in certain areas of the country, even though the devastation of the outbreak is clear, some people are still saying it's fake news," Fauci said. "That is a very difficult thing to get over: why people still insist that something that's staring you right in the face is not real." Read more >>