Demonstrators burn Trump effigies in Mexico during border wall protest

John Bowden
The Hill
Protesters burned effigies of President Trump and Border Patrol agents during a demonstration in Mexico against the U.S. border wall on Saturday.
Reuters reported that several dozen demonstrators at a Tijuana protest called on U.S. voters to oust Trump in Tuesday's election, while criticizing the president's assertion that Mexico would pay for his plan to build fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Chants of “Trump, we won’t pay for your wall,” were heard, according to the news service, while one organizer said that activists would also put pressure on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to keep his word and implement reform to the U.S. immigration system should he be elected. Read more >>