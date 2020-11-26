Dead mink infected with a mutated form of COVID-19 rise from graves after mass culling

Joshua Bote
USA Today
Mink infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 in Denmark appear to be rising from the dead, igniting a national frenzy and calls from local officials to cremate mink carcasses.
While the sight itself is certainly terrifying for the residents of West Jutland, a region of the country grappling with confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to mink, there is likely a scientific explanation for the zombie-like reemergence from their graves.
A Danish police spokesman, Thomas Kristensen, told a state broadcaster that gases form while the body decays underground, according to the Guardian.
“In this way, in the worst cases, the mink get pushed out of the ground,” Kristensen said of the nightmarish sight. Read more >>