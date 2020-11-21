Davis Calls For Turnquest To Resign Over Fraud Allegations

PLP Leader Philip "Brave" Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest.
By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip "Brave" Davis has called for Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest to resign over allegations of a $27m fraud.
Mr Turnquest hit back on Thursday at allegations levied by two companies controlled by Fred Kaiser, a Canadian businessman with whom he previously enjoyed a long and close relationship, by saying he was “appalled” his name had been dragged into a dispute with another “former business partner”.
That business partner is Captain Randy Butler, chief executive of Sky Bahamas, which was forced to cease flying last year after the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority refused to renew the air operator certificate that was required to carry fee-paying passengers. Mr Turnquest, though, noted that he is not named as a defendant in Mr Kaiser’s statement of claim - only Captain Butler.
Since the allegations were publicly aired, there has been no comment from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Free National Movement, Carl Culmer.
Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip "Brave" Davis' request for the matter to be addressed by the Office of the Prime Minister, is the second such public request from the Opposition. The PLP first asked for matter to be addressed on Thursday just before the Senate adjourned, but were told by Leader of government business in the Senate Attorney General Carl Bethel, that he was only aware of what was written in the media.
“It is now day two since the Progressive Liberal Party laid in Parliament a writ of summons alleging a 20 million dollar fraud by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance,” Mr Davis said. “The Prime Minister has not said a word. The Deputy Prime Minister's statement was arrogantly dismissive and missed the point of good governance entirely.”
The PLP said Dr Minnis must be reminded that he has a duty to act when his ministers refuse to take the honourable course.
"There are two appointees of the Prime Minister, the statement continued. "Each has different versions of the truth. Michael Scott, QC, has placed in the public domain by court action, allegations of fraud and dishonesty against the Minister of Finance.