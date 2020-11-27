Dallas woman was reinfected with COVID-19 after 4 months. ‘You’re absolutely not immune,’ she says

Meredith McKee was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in February. She experienced mild symptoms and recovered after a few weeks. In June, she tested positive a second time for the virus but only experienced high blood pressure.(Dreamstime/TNS) TNS
FORT WORTH, Texas — Meredith McKee rushed to the hospital in June after taking her blood pressure at a CVS pharmacy and seeing it was dangerously high. The emergency room staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital admitted her but insisted on testing for COVID-19.
“I laughed at the team and said I had already had it,” said McKee, a 45-year-old Dallas resident. “There’s no way I could have COVID again.”
But the test proved her wrong.
"I didn't have any symptoms other than high blood pressure," she said. "If it wasn't for the second test, I would have never known."