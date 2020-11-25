D’Aguilar: It’s much better here than there

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning for travelers to avoid The Bahamas, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday that with respect to COVID-19 cases in the US and The Bahamas, “it’s much better here than there”.
The CDC said COVID-19 levels in The Bahamas are “very high”, while the US Embassy in Nassau updated its travel advisory, lowering The Bahamas from a level four — do not travel — to a level three, reconsider travel.
D’Aguilar said it doesn’t make sense to constantly refute those advisories.
“There is no doubt that the level of COVID-19, the death rate, the positivity rate in The Bahamas is half that in the United States,” he said.
"So, it's much better here than there.