Wednesday, November 25, 2020

D’Aguilar: It’s much better here than there

 
 Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning for travelers to avoid The Bahamas, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday that with respect to COVID-19 cases in the US and The Bahamas, “it’s much better here than there”. 

The CDC said COVID-19 levels in The Bahamas are “very high”, while the US Embassy in Nassau updated its travel advisory, lowering The Bahamas from a level four — do not travel — to a level three, reconsider travel.

D’Aguilar said it doesn’t make sense to constantly refute those advisories.

“There is no doubt that the level of COVID-19, the death rate, the positivity rate in The Bahamas is half that in the United States,” he said.

"So, it's much better here than there.
