COVID-19 vaccines will arrive soon, but you could be last in line. Here's who will get one first

While several coronavirus vaccines are on the cusp of being ready, there won't be enough to go around at first.
Coronavirus vaccines are just around the corner, but most people probably won't be able to get them until well into 2021. Robert Rodriguez/CNET
Dale Smith
CNET News
Coronavirus vaccines will soon be headed this way, but unfortunately, there won't be enough to go around at first. There are over 330 million people in the US, but Pfizer, whose vaccine is expected to be the first to receive Food and Drug Administration authorization in the coming weeks, says it expects to produce enough to vaccinate about 12.5 million Americans by the end of 2020, or about 3.7% of the US population.
Other vaccines, like the one from Moderna that uses similar technology to Pfizer's, may be authorized in the next few weeks or months as well, which will add to the overall stockpile. Regardless, most people in the US will have to wait several months at least before those who want a vaccine might be able to get one, and it could take years to vaccinate everyone in the world.