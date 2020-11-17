Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Covid-19 is sending Black, Latino and Native American people to the hospital at about 4 times the rate of others

 

Nicole Chavez,
Jacqueline Howard, CNN

(CNN) - Black, Hispanic and Native American people infected with Covid-19 are about four times more likely to be hospitalized than others, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.

In the eight-month period between March 1 to November 7, there were 70,825 hospitalizations reported to the CDC. While White and non-Hispanic Black people represented the highest number of hospitalizations, racial and ethnic groups were disproportionately impacted.

The rate for Hispanic or Latino was approximately 4.2 times the rate of non-Hispanic White persons, according to the CDC data.

The same was true for American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic Black people, who were hospitalized about 4.1 and 3.9 times the rate of non-Hispanic White persons, the CDC said.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , ,