Covid-19 is sending Black, Latino and Native American people to the hospital at about 4 times the rate of others

Nicole Chavez,
Jacqueline Howard, CNN
(CNN) - Black, Hispanic and Native American people infected with Covid-19 are about four times more likely to be hospitalized than others, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.
In the eight-month period between March 1 to November 7, there were 70,825 hospitalizations reported to the CDC. While White and non-Hispanic Black people represented the highest number of hospitalizations, racial and ethnic groups were disproportionately impacted.
The rate for Hispanic or Latino was approximately 4.2 times the rate of non-Hispanic White persons, according to the CDC data.
The same was true for American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic Black people, who were hospitalized about 4.1 and 3.9 times the rate of non-Hispanic White persons, the CDC said. Read more >>