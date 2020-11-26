COVID-19 infections ‘exploding’ in Nevada: 1 new case a minute, 1 death every 2 hours

The Las Vegas Strip is seen in this 2002 file photo. (Credit: Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Associated Press
The coronavirus is spreading so fast in Nevada that one person is diagnosed with it every minute and someone is dying from it every two hours, state health officials said Wednesday.
Nearly half of the state’s 142,239 total cases since the start of the pandemic in March have occurred since September — fully one-fourth of those in the month of November and 10% in just the last seven days, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services
“We have COVID-19 exploding in our community. It is spreading rapidly,” Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick told reporters in Reno. “We have exponential growth going on.”
While the majority of the state’s cases and 2,071 total deaths have been reported in Clark County — the most populous county that includes Las Vegas — the Reno-Sparks area in Washoe County has been hit the hardest in recent weeks.
“We have four times as many people in Washoe County that are actively infected with COVID-19 as we did a month ago,” Dick said.
Nearly half of all the coronavirus cases in Washoe County have been confirmed in just the past month, a total now of 22,726.