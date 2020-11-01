Covid-19: England's Catholic Church criticises lockdown worship ban

BBC News
The Catholic Church in England has strongly criticised the government's new lockdown, saying banning communal worship is a cause of "anguish".
England's four-week lockdown will see most religious services banned. Funerals will still be allowed, with a maximum of 30 attending.
The Catholic Church Bishops' Conference has demanded the government give its reasons for stopping services.
It said communal worship had helped many during the pandemic.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Archbishop Malcolm McMahon, president and vice president of the association, also stressed that churches had acted responsibly and been Covid-safe. Read more >>