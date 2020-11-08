Corporate Bahamas Donates Over $123,000 Towards Tablets for Students

Minister Lloyd (right) and Leno Managing Director, Wealth Solutions, Brian Jones display the Leno Link initiative banner. (BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)
ZNS Bahamas
Corporate Bahamas has heeded the call to assist the nation’s youth with the acquisition of learning devices. Leading the charge to ensure that no child is left behind in the current virtual environment is Leno Corporate Services Limited, with its objective of providing learning devices for Bahamian students.
The joint partnership between Leno and the Ministry of Education titled, “Leno Learning Link” was developed to encourage corporate partners and private citizens alike to support the effort to put a device in the hands of every child in the public school sector. The tablets were presented during a press conference held in the foyer of the Min. Education on Thursday, 5th November, 2020.
Over $123,000 has been poured into the campaign to put a tablet or learning device in every child’s hand. Donors included: Boys Brigade, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, Bahamas Cooperative League, Trinity Methodist Church, Aliv, Cable Bahamas, Run for Pompey and Photo Magic. Assistance has also been given in the form of free ad placement by the Tribune. Read more >>