Coronavirus: Europe was main cause for Covid-19 global spread - not China, study claims

Researchers from the University of Huddersfield and the University of Minho claim that Europe was the main cause for the global spread of the virus, and not China.
Europe was main cause for Covid-19 global spread - not China, study claims (Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Shivali Best
Mirror
With coronavirus cases around the world now at over 47 million, many scientists have been working to understand how the virus spread so quickly.
In the study, the researchers mapped the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, focusing on 27,000 virus genomes, sampled from around the world.
The findings confirm that the virus originated in China, and most likely jumped into humans from bats.
However, the analysis indicates that it is Europe, not China, which has been the main source for spreading the disease around the world. Read more >>