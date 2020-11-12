Coronavirus Europe: Italy passes 1 million cases, France overtakes Russia

A woman holds the hands of a relative through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting Covid-19, at a nursing home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Italy, one of the European countries hit hardest by Covid-19, surpassed the one-million infections mark on Wednesday, leapfrogging Mexico to become one of the top 10 worst-affected countries globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
France, meanwhile, overtook Russia as the world’s fourth-worst affected country. It reported 35,879 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 1.86 million.
Elsewhere, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was hospitalised after he contracted Covid-19 earlier this week, according to local media on Thursday.
More than 300,000 people have died of Covid-19 across Europe, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.
With just 10 per cent of the world's population, Europe accounts for almost a quarter of the 1.2 million deaths globally, and even its well-equipped hospitals are feeling the strain. More than 52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally.