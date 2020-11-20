Coronavirus cases in Africa cross two million mark: AU tally

With 2,013,388 cases reported on Thursday, the continent represents less than 4 percent of the world’s total cases.
South Africa has the continent's highest number of reported COVID-19 cases [Luca Sola/AFP]
Aljazeera News
Total coronavirus cases in Africa have surpassed the two million mark despite a slow addition of reported infections compared with other regions around the world, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.
With the African Union’s health body reporting 2,013,388 cases on Thursday, the continent now represents less than 4 percent of the world’s total cases, which many experts believe to be an undercount.
They believe many COVID-19 infections and related deaths in Africa are likely being missed as testing rates in the continent of about 1.3 billion people are among the lowest in the world, and many deaths of all types go unrecorded.
Africa has reported less than 48,000 coronavirus deaths so far. Read more >>