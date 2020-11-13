“Completely false”, says US Embassy in Nassau about $2,000 travel money

Deandrea S. Hamilton
Magnetic Media TV
#Nassau, The Bahamas – November 12, 2020 – There is no truth to the reports which state Bahamians or travelers to the United States have to prove possession of at least $2,000 in order to be permitted entry.
The news article in The Punch claims Immigration officers at U.S. Pre-Clearance at the Lyndon Pindling International Airport in New Providence are requiring proof the cash and have turned scores of Bahamians away as a result.
Needless to say, this new travel requirement – if true – creates tremendous concern, but it may all be for naught.
Magnetic Media contacted the U.S Embassy which promptly issued this statement.
“That story is completely false. There are absolutely no minimum cash requirements for traveling to the U.S. To be clear: Preclearance requirements for Bahamians traveling to the U.S. have not changed,” said Daniel Durazo, Nassau Public Affairs Officer. Read more >>