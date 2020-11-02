Cocaine binges and $30,000 wine bills: Johnny Depp's lifestyle laid bare

Libel battle with the Sun and ex-wife Amber Heard exposes actor’s hedonistic Hollywood existence.
Johnny Depp drug and alcohol binges were a regular feature of his life, the court heard. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA
Owen Bowcott
The Guardian
Private islands in the Bahamas, multiple penthouses, gargantuan monthly wine bills, blackout-inducing cocaine binges, drug rehab, trashed location homes and a fortune allegedly syphoned off by business managers – Johnny’s Depp’s Hollywood existence was laid bare during his libel battle with the Sun and ex-wife Amber Heard.
That the 57-year-old actor embraced a rock’n’roll, hedonistic lifestyle was never in doubt during the four-week case. As Dr David Kipper, the medic who oversaw Depp’s detoxification regime, complained in notes read out at the trial, Depp “romanticised the drug culture”.
Depp based his Pirates of the Caribbean character, Captain Jack Sparrow, on the Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards; the actor is filming a documentary about Richards and his life of excess.
He also played Hunter S Thompson in the drug-soaked adventure Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and first met Heard on the set of the author’s Rum Diary. When Thompson died, Depp paid for his ashes to be fired out of a cannon.
Depp was one of the biggest box office stars of his generation, with leading roles in Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Pirates of the Caribbean and other hits helping to earn him a fortune.
But at the time his marriage with Heard was splintering, the court heard Depp learned he had lost $650m (£500m) to business managers whom he accused of stealing – leaving him with a $100m tax bill. Read more >>