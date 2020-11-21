Saturday, November 21, 2020

Church patriarch dies from Covid-19 after leading open-casket funeral of bishop killed by the virus

 
The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, who was 90, died on Friday.

Martin Goillandeau and Kara Fox, CNN

(CNN) - The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, died in a Belgrade hospital on Friday after contracting coronavirus, according to a statement from the church.

Irinej, who was 90, led an open-casket funeral service for the church's top cleric in Montenegro, Metropolitan Amfilohije Radović, on November 1.

Three days later, Irinej was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Amfilohije's body had been displayed in an open casket during the service before being interred in the crypt of the church in Podgorica, Montenegro.  Read more >>
