CG to roll out covid-19 travel insurance in Bahamas

CG Atlantic was selected by The Bahamas Government last month to provide mandatory insurance protection for its tourists. The company said it had worked closely with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to customise solutions that meet the needs of visitors, including coverage for on-island medical expenses, medical evacuations, vacation interruption due to quarantine requirements, and repatriation.