CDC officials are considering a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable first — including people of color

A photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August. Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Experts advising the Director of the Centers for Disease Control are looking at a measure that would widely distribute a COVID-19 vaccine first to the highest hit areas, usually, areas with a large percentage of people of color, The New York Times reported.
The CDC advisory group said it would be just and fair to set aside the limited supply for this group since that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
"I see this as a seismic shift," Harald Schmidt, an assistant professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania told The Times. "We can't go back to colorblind allocation."
Business Insider previously reported that Black Americans and people of color have been infected with and have died from COVID-19 at a much higher rate. There are a number of factors for this including already prevalent health disparities. African-Americans and those of color have a higher rate of underlying conditions due to "structural factors including health care access, density of households, unemployment, pervasive discrimination, and others," one study found. Read more >>