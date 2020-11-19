Carnival cruise ship rescues injured mariner in the Bahamas

Alexandra Deabler
FOX News
On Tuesday, a Carnival Ecstasy ship responded to a mayday call from a private yacht about a 29-year-old crew member suffering “from severe injuries,” the cruise liner shared in a press release with Fox News.
The cruise was anchored in the Bahamas, approximately four nautical miles away from the call.
Carnival Ecstasy Capt. Domenico Calise proceeded to the “Balista” yacht, where the cruise’s crew lowered a rescue boat and were able to bring the injured man on board.
On the way to the rescue, the Carnival Ecstasy alerted the U.S. Coast Guard, and all appropriate authorities, the liner reported. Read more >>