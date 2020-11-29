Can Bay Street Survive ‘Til Cruise Ships Return?

Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar.
TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has questioned whether Bay Street can “hold on” for the return of the cruise ship market, which is the lifeline of businesses down town.
He raised the question as he predicted it will take until at least 2022 before 80 percent of tourists who contributed to 2019’s peak arrivals return.
But full-scale visitor arrivals will “take a while” the minister said.
However, he said there was pent up demand for the country as many search for tourist friendly destinations to break the lockdown fatigue and other COVID-19 restrictions.
“There is no doubt that there is pent up demand to travel,” Mr D’Aguilar said in an interview earlier this week.
"There is no doubt that there is pent up demand to travel," Mr D'Aguilar said in an interview earlier this week.

"People are frustrated with lockdowns. Frustrated with the inability to travel and to mix and mingle how they've always done in the past. So, I think that once the vaccine rolls out and a certain amount of Americans become vaccinated, I think they will travel like crazy."