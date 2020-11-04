Campbell family honors late matriarch educator

PRESENTATION – The family of the late Cheryl Marshall-Campbell made a scholarship presentation to two students of Eight Mile Rock High School (EMRHS), in honor of the veteran educator, on her birthday. Pictured from left to right are Chester Cooper, Principal EMRHS; Karolyn Cherrie, Guidance Counselor, EMRHS (accepting on behalf of recipient Damico Austin); Clement Campbell, husband of Marshall-Campbell; Jasmaine Roach, Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Scholarship Award recipient and Chervita Campbell, daughter of Marshall-Campbell. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Seniors, Damico Austin and Jasmaine Roach, of Eight Mile Rock High School were the proud recipients of the first Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Scholarship Awards, this past Wednesday, October 28.
The presentations were made by family members on that particular day, as it was the late educators birthday.
Marshall-Campbell’s daughter, Chervita Campbell, alongside her father Clement Campbell, expressed that the family decided to establish the Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Foundation, in honor of the veteran educator, whereby well-deserving students would be the recipients of scholarships on an annual basis.
“This presentation is taking place today in honor of the late Cheryl Marshall-Campbell. Today would have been her birthday, she would have been 70 years old today. As she was an education extraordinaire, we, the family, decided to establish a foundation in her honor.
“This is one of several series of scholarship awards that will be presented to students throughout Grand Bahama, in particular, in her honor. Today, we started off with two students here at Eight Mile Rock High, in the name of the Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Scholarship Awards,” said Campbell's daughter Chervita.
She added that the recipients were selected on a needs base, with the assistance of the school's Guidance Department.