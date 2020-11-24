Cabinet ‘deliberating’ Turnquest matter

PM: We will get back to you.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis addresses questions from the media outside the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre’s (SBDC) headquarters on Gladstone Road yesterday. Ahvia J. Campbell
Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that Cabinet is “deliberating” on resignation calls and accusations made against Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest by two companies alleging his involvement in a reported $20 million-plus fraud scheme.
When asked about the calls from the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for Turnquest to resign over allegations of fraud contained in a recently filed writ by two companies he was a director for, and asked whether there are any plans for local authorities to launch an “official investigation” into the claims, as called for by former PLP minister Damian Gomez, Minnis replied, “It’s a court matter right now and Cabinet is deliberating on it. We will get back to you as soon as Cabinet completes our deliberations and discussions.”
Pressed further on whether he is concerned over this case of alleged impropriety being brought, Minnis said, "Let me say again, that Cabinet is deliberating on it and as soon as we're completed, we'll get back to you."