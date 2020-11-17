BTVI and landfill operator explore partnership

Officials from the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) recently visited the landfill site to explore partnership opportunities.
The intent was to look at ways to promote trade related opportunities for students as well as addressing sustainability initiatives at the BTVI campus.
Further, New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) - the landfill operator – donated tablets for use by BTVI students. NPEP is the first government-approved privately managed integrated waste management landfill in The Bahamas.
Pictured from left to right are: BTVI Chairman, Kevin Basden; NPEP, Project Engineer, Dr. Bently Higgs; NPEP board member, Ginny McKinney; BTVI’s President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson and BTVI’s Dean of Construction Trades and Workforce Development, Alexander Darville.