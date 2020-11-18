British divers fly flag for Bahamas

Caroline & Nick Robertson-Brown. (Picture: Frogfish Photography)
Diver Net
Three British underwater photographers have been appointed by the islands’ Ministry of Tourism to represent the Bahamas as “Dive Ambassadors”.
Photo-journalists and authors Nick & Caroline Robertson-Brown, who run Frogfish Photography in Manchester, and Adam Hanlon, owner of underwater photo website Wetpixel and two dive-shops in Lancaster, will be expected to promote the islands’ diving attractions alongside tourism staff at trade shows and on familiarisation trips.
The ministry’s deputy director general Ellison Thompson said that the Robertson-Browns had been appointed for their “outstanding works in shark and marine conservation, diving, travel, photography, journalism and their unwavering love for the Bahamas” and Hanlon for his “outstanding work in diving, film, underwater photography and his affinity for the Bahamas”. Read more >>