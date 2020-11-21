BREEF wins global film award for transforming society

Eyewitness News
LONDON, ENGLAND — The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) captured top honors at the ninth annual tve Global Sustainability Film Awards (GSFA) in London, which was held online from November 16 to 20.
The GSFA recognizes outstanding films from the business, non-profit, media and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real-world solutions for a more sustainable future. The 2020 awards were held in partnership with India-based Difficult Dialogues, with BREEF winning first place in the Transforming Society category.
BREEF and the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative partnered in producing the short film about the beautiful blue Bahamas. The film highlights BREEF and Eco-Schools Bahamas students and the actions they are taking within their schools and communities to combat climate change and to sustain the Bahamian way of life. Read more >>