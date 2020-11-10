Bpl's 'Lords Of Doom' Exposed By Dismissal

BPL's Clifton Pier station
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
Members of a Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) employee group known as the "Lords of Doom" were able to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol while on the job at Clifton Pier, it has been revealed.
The disclosures are contained in a November 3, 2020, Supreme Court ruling by Justice Ian Winder who dismissed a legal challenge brought by Terrance Penn, former foreman for BPL's safety and environment division, to his termination by the state-owned electricity monopoly.
Mr. Penn, who managed the recovery and containment of oil spills at BPL's main New Providence power plant, was accused by the utility of permitting workers under his control to "pay him for favours" and "allowing staff to do as they pleased" in return.
Justice Winder's verdict notes that he was also questioned about the existence of the "Lords of Doom", a group Mr. Penn said he heard of from other BPL workers but was unaware that any of his staff were members.