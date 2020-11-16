Boris Johnson In Self-Isolation After Contact Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions during a briefing November 5 in London. Getty Images
Carlie Porterfield
Forbes
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into self-isolation Sunday after the country’s tracing program notified him he had come into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus, nearly eight months after the prime minister was infected with the virus in March.
Johnson was told of the contact Sunday by the National Health Service’s Test and Trace program, and is required to self-isolate per government guidance.
A spokesperson from Number 10 Downing Street said the prime minister is “well,” not exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms and expects to work from home throughout the two-week isolation period. Read more >>