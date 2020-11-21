Bobi Wine protests: Shoot to kill defended by Uganda minister

Protesters burnt tyres and piles of rubbish in the capital, Kampala, earlier this week. Getty images
Police in Uganda have a right to shoot protesters dead if they "reach a certain level of violence", Security Minister Elly Tumwine has said.
Clashes with police sparked by the arrest of presidential candidate and former pop star Bobi Wine have left at least 28 people dead since Wednesday.
He was later charged with spreading coronavirus at a campaign rally.
But human rights groups say the charge is a pretext to suppress opposition ahead of elections due in January.
The musician, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is among 11 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986. Read more >>