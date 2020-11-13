Friday, November 13, 2020

Black people 'twice as likely to catch coronavirus'

 
Smitha Mundasad
BBC News

Black people are twice as likely as white people to catch the coronavirus, a study of 18 million people suggests.

The research also indicates Asian people are 1.5 times more likely than white people to be infected - and may be more likely to need intensive care.

Researchers say their findings are of "urgent public-health importance" and raise questions about how vaccines will be prioritised within at-risk groups.

The work, in EClinical Medicine, adds support to other studies' findings.  Read more >>
