Black people 'twice as likely to catch coronavirus'

Smitha Mundasad
BBC News
Black people are twice as likely as white people to catch the coronavirus, a study of 18 million people suggests.
The research also indicates Asian people are 1.5 times more likely than white people to be infected - and may be more likely to need intensive care.
Researchers say their findings are of "urgent public-health importance" and raise questions about how vaccines will be prioritised within at-risk groups.
The work, in EClinical Medicine, adds support to other studies' findings. Read more >>