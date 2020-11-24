Bill Gates Says AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax COVID-19 Vaccines All Likely To Prove 'Very Efficacious And Safe' By February

Yahoo News
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates expressed optimism on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by various drugmakers in an interview with CNN on Sunday.
What Happened: The billionaire told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that while vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already shown effectiveness against COVID-19 in early data, he expects similar results from AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) vaccines.
“I'm optimistic that by February, it's very likely they'll all prove very efficacious and safe,” said Gates.
The tech billionaire expects the vaccine to “start to cut the numbers down” in spring.
Why It Matters: Pfizer's vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, while Moderna Inc said its vaccine has the same efficacy.