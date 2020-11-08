Big Hearted Chipman Giving Back to the Community

“Seeing a lot of young brothers who turn to the streets, I’d rather help my community than destroy it.” ~ Shyan Chipman
Community activist, Shyan Chipman, doesn’t allow his physical challenges to stop him from getting in and around the over the hill community to assist those in need. Photos: Shyan Chipman (Facebook)
By Hadassah Deleveaux (née Hall)
From Milton Street to Strachan’s Corner and Hospital Lane to Plantol Street, Shyan Chipman is on the ground over the hill. He is hands on, sometimes driving through the tiny corners on a nearly empty tank, knocking on doors, sitting on porches, engaging in conversations with the young and old, listening intently and eventually returning with goods for the needy.
“I don’t have anything to offer in and of myself. What I do is bridge the gap between organizations and those who need. I do my due diligence. I drive around the community in the hardest hit areas and go to where people hang out, where people connect. Some days, I get cussed out too,” said Shyan matter-of-factly. Read more >>