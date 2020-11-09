Biden’s win was more decisive than you think

How the electoral map changed between 2016 and 2020 — and what it means for the country.
Both Maine and Nebraska allow electoral votes to be split. As of Nov. 7, Biden is projected to win one of Nebraska's five Electoral College votes. In Maine, Biden is projected to win three Electoral College votes; Trump is projected to win the remaining vote.
Zachary B. Wolf, Daniel Wolfe, Byron Manley,
Renée Rigdon and Curt Merrill, CNN
Joe Biden has won the electoral votes to dislodge Donald Trump from the White House, according to CNN projections, and will become the 46th President of the United States.
On the cusp of history. Trump’s defeat is a clear victory for Democrats even if it is not the blue tidal wave that had become a pre-election expectation of some. They did it with a unique coalition of liberal democratic socialists, disaffected moderate Republicans and everyone in between — and they expanded the electoral map, proving that a younger and more diverse electorate has new priorities. They have elected a woman — a woman of color, no less — on a nationwide ticket for the first time ever, and Democrats may yet gain a slim majority in the US Senate. Read more >>