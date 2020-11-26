Bannister: Internet scams proliferate in The Bahamas

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
Minister suggests music artists like Vybez Cartel glorify scamming to the detriment of young people.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday that amended legislation relating to the Penal Code will go a long way to protecting The Bahamas’ international reputation, as he expressed concerns about a proliferation of online scams and “fake lotteries”.
“When I was preparing for this I was thinking about all the scams we’ve seen in recent times,” said Bannister during the debate.
“The lottery scams. They have these scams where people call you up and say you have won a lottery: ‘You pay the fees and the taxes upfront and we are going to send you the money’.
“Right next door in Jamaica, they have what they call the Jamaican phone scammers.
“They’ve had a lot of that in Jamaica and that has been blamed for financing gang warfare in Jamaica and for murders.
“Mr Speaker, the scams have even gotten into popular culture. Read more >>