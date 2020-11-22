Bahamian travel writer launches Digital Travel & Hospitality Expo

Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian travel writer and founder of PinkSands242 Nikia Wells will host a digital travel expo from December 1 to 5.
According to a statement, the expo will “explore how members of the local travel, tourism, and hospitality community have adapted and evolved since the start of the ongoing pandemic”.
“A few short months ago, Instagram feeds were filled with rich, diverse, and colorful images of men and women traveling the world,” it read.
“Many were going on adventures to far off countries, or in the process of planning, booking and dreaming about trips to the farthest corners of the planet or to their neighboring Family Islands. But, in the wake of COVID-19, that all changed. Read more >>