Bahamian leaders congratulate US President-Elect Joe Biden on victory

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis offered congratulations to United States President-Elect Joe Biden after he was declared the winner of the US presidency by The Associated Press.
Minnis also offered his regards to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, who made history, becoming the first woman of color to be elected as vice president of the United States.
“The Bahamas and the United States have enjoyed long-standing, warm, friendly and historic relations,” Minnis said in a letter to president-elect Biden.
"I extend my very best wishes to you for a successful administration and I am very confident that the warm and friendly relations existing between our two governments and peoples will not only continue but will be further strengthened."